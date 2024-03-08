Napa, Sonoma, Marin county unemployment ticks up in January but remains below California’s rate

The North Bay’s unemployment rates in January increased across all six counties from December 2023, according to state figures released Friday.

California’s rate also rose in January, to 5.2% from 5.1% in December. Unemployment rates for February will be released March 22.

Marin County’s unemployment rate of 4.1% was the lowest in the region, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Sonoma County posted the next-lowest rate at 4.5%, followed by 4.6% in Napa County. Solano County followed at 5.7%, while Mendocino County’s rate was 6.1%. Lake County’s unemployment rate of 7.4% was the highest within the six-county region, according to the figures.

Statewide, the private education and health services sector had the most month-over-month job growth in January, followed by the professional and business services, the state agency reported.

California’s manufacturing sector had the biggest job loss, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.1% in January, up from a revised 3.6% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2023 was 3%.

The county added no jobs in January. Fewer jobs were available in construction, financial activities, professional and business services, private education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and government.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was 4.5% in January, up from a revised 3.8% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2023 was 3.7%.

The county added no jobs in January. There were fewer jobs available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.6% in January, up from a revised 4.1% the month prior. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2023 was 4%.

The county added no new jobs in January. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Solano County

The jobless rate in Solano County was 5.7% in January, up from a revised 5% in December. In January 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

The county added jobs in information services; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in January was 6.1%, up from a revised 5.3% the month prior. In January 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale and retail trades; financial activities; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in January was 7.4%, up from a revised 6.7% in December. The rate in January 2023 was 6.9%.

The county added jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; wholesale and retail trades; leisure and hospitality; and federal and local government.

North Bay and Bay Area employment levels

Here are EDD statistics on workforce levels for the greater Bay Area compiled by Beacon Economics: