Napa Valley Chamber Coalition formed; MarinHealth opens urgent care clinic; other North Bay business news

The six organizations that make up the Napa County Chambers of Commerce — American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga and Napa County Hispanic chambers — have come together to form the Napa Valley Chamber Coalition (707-944-8008, Whitney Diver McEvoy) as the official “Voice of Business in Napa County.”

Each individual chamber will continue to promote the businesses of their constituencies, while the coalition will advocate on behalf of the business community at the county level, engaging in public policy to advance the best interest of its members and the overall community.

—

MarinHealth will open its first urgent care clinic on March 9.

MarinHealth Urgent Care, a UCSF Health clinic, located at 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 206, San Rafael, will feature a dedicated entrance and waiting room and will share space with MarinHealth’s Outpatient Imaging Center (for X-rays).

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m.–8 p.m.and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The clinic will be staffed by MarinHealth trained clinicians.

Services at the clinic will include medical care for illnesses or injuries that require prompt attention but typically are not serious enough to require the services of an emergency department.

—

Sonoma State University and a nonprofit are partnering to create a scholarship for underrepresented students pursuing a career in the wine industry.

The Association of African American Vintners Wine Business Scholarship serves to build diversity in the wine industry and bring awareness to present-day Black winemakers while providing financial assistance to a student who demonstrates professional goals in the industry. The scholarship award is for $5,000 to help with the student’s tuition.

“The Association of African American Vintners is excited to partner with Sonoma State University and their Wine Business Institute with this scholarship to support the next generation of wine business students who want to have a career in the wine industry,” said Louis Garcia, vice president, and treasurer of the association.

Founded in 2002, the association aims to foster a spirit of cooperation among all growers, wineries, and industry groups.

The application period for the scholarship closes Feb. 28. For more information about the AAAV Wine Business Scholarship, visit the scholarship opportunities page.

—

Marin Economic Forum, a public-private funded nonprofit organization, is hosting the annual “Forecasting the Future” program on March 3. The event will be held in a livestream format. Forecasting the Future has been held in Marin County for the last 8 years and is the signature event to discuss Marin’s economy with representatives of business, public officials, and academics.

The 2021 event will focus on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will provide an analysis of the economic impacts of the virus on the national, state, and local economies, as well as key economic considerations going forward as shared by Sonoma State University’s Rob Eyler, the forum’s chief economist. The program will also include legislative and policy updates from key elected officials in Marin, including Marin County Supervisors Judy Arnold and Damon Connolly and California State Assembly member Marc Levine. The keynote address will be given by Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council. The event will be held free of charge.

—

Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute faculty will present academic research at the virtual 2021 West Federation CHRIE Conference Feb. 18–20.

The university stated that Professor Angelo Camillo, MBA graduate Chelsea Anderson, and Professor Armand Gilinsky from Wine Business Institute will present the case study “Tourism Development in the Golden State Capital: A Case Study of Sacramento, California.” Camillo will also present a research paper, “The Development of a Predictive Model on Future Challenges and Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry, Post-Pandemic.”

Camillo, board member of the Western Federation Chapter of CHRIE (Council Hotel, Restaurants, and Institutional Education), the world’s largest organization of hospitality educators, will be moderating an experts’ panel discussion with global hospitality influencers. The topic will be “The Future of Hospitality and the Hospitality of the Future” with cross-sectional talks on the interdependency between the hospitality industry and related industries like tourism, wine tourism, cruise lines, and gaming.

—

Floortex Design, a Northern California home design and flooring vendor, plans to expand into a new location at 3780 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. The space was acquired from Conklin Bros., owners of Conklin Bros. Abbey Home and Flooring established in 1965. The new Santa Rosa showroom marks the Floortex’s eighth location in Northern California.

—

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced Nemo Backpack Pro, an in-building measurement solution for benchmarking 5G new radio (NR) end-user quality of experience (QoE) in enterprise facilities, airports, arenas and other indoor environments.

—

The third annual International Canned Wine Competition is now accepting entries for the July contest. The competition includes numerous categories, including red, white, rosé and sparkling wines, as well as wine coolers and wine spritzers.

The competition will be held July 20–22 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville. All canned beverages that contain grape wine as a component are eligible. The entries must be commercially available somewhere in the world on July 20 to qualify for entry. Gold medals will be awarded in all categories, and best of show honors will be given to red, white and rosé categories. All entries will automatically be entered into the simultaneous package design competition.

A discounted entry fee of $40 per entry will be charged for registration prior to June 20; fees will rise to $50 per entry after June 20. Two cans of each participating wine are required for judging.

Registration and entries are done through Enofile. A list of previous competition winners, as well as an extensive history of canned wine worldwide, is available at the website.