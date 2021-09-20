Napa Valley College gets $10 million donation to help build wine education center

A $10 million donation from the Wine Spectator magazine will help establish Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex and support expansion of Napa Valley College’s Viticulture, Wine and Technology program, the college has announced.

The college’s wine business program has annual enrollment of 800–1,000. It offers a certificate or a two-year associate of science degree, specializing in viticulture, enology or wine marketing and sales. The program operates a 5-acre vineyard and a commercial winery.

“The majority of students are already actively working in the wine industry and taking classes to advance their careers,” the community college stated.

Plans for the complex includes construction of a new state-of-the-art sensory classroom as well as conversion of an existing classroom into a modern wine laboratory for both instruction and production.

“The Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex at Napa Valley College will provide the physical and technical infrastructure necessary to support innovative programs and expand the reach of those programs,” said Dr. Ron Kraft, president of Napa Valley College. “We have made significant investments in the program and buildings over the years, but this generous gift from Marvin Shanken will allow us to truly make our VWT program state-of-the-art.”

Stated Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator, “If there was ever an educational institution poised for significant contributions to the growth of the California wine industry, this is it, It is our hope that the door for learning opens wider for young adults from all walks of life, providing a platform for future leadership in the wine industry.”

The publication’s printed magazine reaches around 3 million readers worldwide. Parent company M. Shanken Communications Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily, Shanken News Daily, Cannabis Edition and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.

The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1982 and hosts the annual Wine Experience events. Over the past four decades, the foundation has raised more than $30 million, the company stated.