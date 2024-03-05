Napa Valley College selects communications director

Napa Valley College recently announced it has hired Rodd Aubrey as its new director of public affairs and communications.

Aubrey is responsible for strategic marketing communications campaigns, government relations, public relations, advertising, social media and branding, according to the Feb. 20 announcement.

An industry veteran, Aubrey has led communications teams at Bank of the West, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Fleishman-Hillard Public Relations, and served as communications lead and HR chief of staff at Gap Inc. and Pacific Gas & Electric.

Earlier in his career, Aubrey was a reporter, editor and supervisor for The Associated Press news service.

He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.