Napa Valley College breaks ground on $16.5 million wine, hospitality education center

Napa Valley College on Friday celebrated the start of construction on its $16.5 million Wine Education Complex, which aims to increase the institution’s prestige amid some of the world’s most highly prized vines and sought-after vintners.

When complete, it will be the new home of the college’s 24-year-old Viticulture and Winery Technology Program and the Wine and Hospitality Training Center, and support the Food and Wine Pathway Program. It would more than double classroom and training space, with nearly 10,000 square feet.

Getting underway first is the 7,000-square-foot Wine Spectator Education Center. It’s made possible by a $10 million gift, the college’s largest ever, from the magazine’s philanthropic arm. Additional funding came from the estate of college supporter Evelyn Allen.

Construction is expected to end in June 2025, according to Napa Valley College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Thomason. No date for the start of classes has been set yet.

This new construction comes six years to the month since the $11 million, 15,000-square-foot Wine Spectator Learning Center opened at Sonoma State University’s main campus in Rohnert Park.

Paul Gospodarczyk, an instructor in the college’s Viticulture and Winery Technology Program, spoke Friday of the expected impact the college’s new facilities will have.

"Learning is the pursuit of happiness. When we learn, we get economic freedom, intellectual freedom, emotional freedom," Gospodarczyk said.

He highlighted how the program has helped first-generation college students pursue educational opportunities.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said the project would fit with efforts underway in K-12 schools.

“The Wine Spectator’s wine education center along with Napa Valley Unified School District's soon-to-be-opened Agricultural Services Innovation Center at Vintage High School, focusing on career technology education, will provide opportunities so desperately needed in our close-knit community,” Sedgley said.

The event honored the memory of Bill Hardy, a former Napa Valley College Foundation board chair who championed the project before he died nearly two years ago.

“Bill's leadership and foresight were instrumental in bringing us to this point,“ said Malcolm die Sieyes, president of the Napa Valley College Foundation.

Hardy’s wife, Lona Eldridge Hardy, and family were presented with a commemorative hard hat in recognition of his leadership. De Sieyes also praised Wine Spectator Publisher Marvin Shanken for bringing the center to fruition.

When completed, the Wine Spectator Education Center will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, teaching labs and research facilities.

Fundraising has just begun on the $4 million second phase, the Wine and Hospitality Training Center. It would have a training kitchen, tasting bar and dining area as well as an events space.

Napa County’s hospitality industry is set to add 2,272 jobs by 2028.

The Viticulture and Winery Technology program was founded in 1984, with funding from Napa Valley Vintners and the Trefethen wine family. The program currently has a Napa Valley Vintners Teaching Winery, vineyard and the Trefethen lab.

The program has graduate placement rates exceeding 80%, according to the college.

