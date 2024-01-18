Napa Valley Grapegrowers names new executive director

Napa Valley Grapegrowers announced Caleb Mosley will be the new executive director, effective Feb. 5.

Mosley has been on the nonprofit agricultural trade group’s board of directors since 2019, according to the Jan. 17 news release. He has been vineyard manager for Matthiasson Family Vineyards since 2021.

Mosley’s nearly two-decade career started in 2006 after studying enology and viticulture at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. He started as viticulturist at Ridge Vineyards’ Monte Bello property in the Santa Cruz Mountains where he grew up, the trade group said.

He moved to Napa Valley with the 2011 vintage, managing Araujo Estate’s Eisele Vineyard, working with winemakers Steve Matthiasson, Bob Gallagher and Jeff Dawson, and collaborating with vintners Nigel Kinsman, Francoise Peschon and Michel Rolland.

That experience has given Mosley an “innate ability to lead and collaborate coupled with an insatiable curiosity of all manners related to cultivating vines will serve as invaluable assets to the organization,” the organization said.