Napa Valley maker of Duckhorn and Decoy wines reports Q3 earnings up 7%

The Napa Valley-based producer of the Duckhorn Vineyards and Decoy wine brands, on Thursday reported quarterly earnings were up 7.6% from a year before but sales for the quarter were down slightly.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) reported net income for its fiscal third quarter, ended April 30, was $16.8 million, or 15 cents per diluted share. Adjusted proforma earnings were $35.8 million, up 9% over 12 months.

Quarterly net sales were $91.2 million, down 0.4% from a year before.

The company revised upward its forecast for the full fiscal year, ended July 31: net sales of $400 million–$404 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of $138 million–$140 million.

“Given our consistent out-performance year-to-date and confidence in sustained momentum for the balance of the year, we are pleased to again be upwardly revising our Fiscal 2023 guidance,” said Alex Ryan, president, CEO and chairman, in the announcement of financial results.

