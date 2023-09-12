Napa Valley retailer Benchmark Wine Group names Jay James president

Benchmark Wine Group named Jay James, M.S., as its next president.

James has nearly four decades of experience in all tiers of the fine and rare wine industry. He will be responsible for strategic development and daily operations of the Napa-based retailer.

“We selected Jay based on his unique experience in service, distribution, production and retail in the top-end, wine rare wine space,” said David Parker, owner and chairman, in the Tuesday announcement.

James noted that he’s been a client and customer of Benchmark for a number of years.

"Benchmark provides access to the world’s most exceptional wines in a way no other company can,” James said in the announcement. “I’m looking forward to bringing my background to their operation and being a key part of their management.”

James started his career at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Atlanta and moved on to work at several restaurants in the city. He then moved into beverage alcohol distribution with Atlanta Wholesale Wine.

He earned a master sommelier diploma in 1997 then joined The Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas as its first director of wine. He worked at country’s largest wine distributor Southern Wine & Spirits (now Southern Glazer's) in Nevada, where he rose to vice president of its fine wine division.

James has headed up sales and operations at three of the luxury wine producers in Napa Valley: Chappellet, Larkmead and Joseph Phelps Vineyards. Most recently he led innovative wine and spirits distributor Springboard Wine Company.

He is a co-founder and chairman emeritus of the educational charity SommFoundation. Jay has been featured as a wine business expert within multiple national publications. He regularly speaks at top wine and food events internationally and teaches and examines for the Court of Master Sommeliers.