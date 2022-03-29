Napa Valley vineyard manager named farm bureau board chair

Peter Nissen of Nissen Vineyard Services Inc. in St. Helena has been elected as board chairman of the Napa County Farm Bureau board of directors for the next two years.

In addition, members chose Eric Pooler as board first vice president; Don Munk, second vice president; and Bruce Bardessono, treasurer. Johnnie White is past president.

Also elected to the board were Megan Coy, August D’Amato, Chris Frank, Tom Gamble, Christopher Hyde, Jake Knobloch, Eddie McMullen, Manuel Rios, Derek Sanchez, Kara Taddei, Patrick Tokar, Johnnie White, Allison Cellini Wilson and Dave Wilson.