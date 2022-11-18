Napa Valley Vintners distributes $4.6M to local nonprofits

Napa Valley Vintners has donated $4.6 million to 21 nonprofits who serve more than 100,000 community members each year, the 550-member trade group announced Tuesday.

“We’re pleased to be in a position to continue giving at this level during the transition to our new fundraising platform. This is made possible by the strategic planning of our vintner and community leaders who had the foresight to set aside funds over many years,” stated Donna Walker, grants review committee chair for the Napa Valley Vintners and proprietor of Pulido~Walker Estate Vineyard and Winery in the Mt. Veeder appellation.

Where the money is going Of the $4.6 million in Napa Valley Vintners’ latest distribution, $1.8 million went for mental and physical health: • $350,000 – Aldea Children & Family Services • $400,000 – Mentis • $300,000 – Collabria Care • $250,000 – St. Helena Hospital Foundation • $175,000 – Community Health Initiative • $245,000 – NEWS (Napa Emergency Women’s Services) • $120,000 – Planned Parenthood $1.4 million has been given to family resource centers: • $375,000 – On the Move • $350,000 – UpValley Family Centers • $275,000 – Cope Family Center • $125,000 – ParentsCAN • $90,000 – Rianda House • $80,000 – Puertas Abiertas • $75,000 – Immigration Institute of the Bay Area – Napa • $60,000 – Napa CASA $1.3 million went to youth and youth service groups: • $400,000 – Napa Valley Education Foundation • $350,000 – Napa and American Canyon Boys & Girls Clubs • $200,000 – St. Helena and Calistoga Boys & Girls Clubs • $200,000 – Community Resources for Children • $80,000 – Aim High • $65,000 – 10,000 Degrees • $60,000 – Girls on the Run Source: Napa Valley Vintners

In 2020, the group stopped its long-running Auction Napa Valley fundraiser but pledged to give $15 million to the community over three years (2021 to 2023) from reserve funds that were raised through Auction Napa Valley.

Last year, the organization gave $5.9 million to local nonprofits followed by this year’s $4.6 million in giving, the group stated.

The trade group in January of this year launched a new philanthropy program, Collective Napa Valley. Two fundraising campaigns in June and November were held this year under that umbrella.