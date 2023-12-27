Napa Valley Vintners give $4.5 million to support health, community

The Napa Valley Vintners recently announced the organization had given $4.5 million to support 22 organizations in 2023, including family-focused groups and providers of health care services.

According to a Dec. 13 news release, the philanthropic donations consist of:

$1,170,000 for family resource centers

$1,055,000 for children’s education

$925,000 for mental health

$580,000 for community health

$375,000 for older adult care

$330,000 for physical health

The nonprofit trade association has fundraised for community needs for over 40 years, according to the release.

"A healthy community supports the social and emotional well-being of its members, as well as the environment in which they live. We're honored to play a part in supporting our community at the deepest levels in all aspects of its ecosystems," said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

