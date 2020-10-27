Napa Valley Vintners gives $8.3M in grants to health care, child care, Latino nonprofits

A Napa Valley-based wine trade group has announced $8.3 million in grants to area nonprofits — ones which support issues like childhood education, health care, services for the area’s Latino community and domestic violence prevention among others.

“It’s times like this that the strength of our community demonstrates our collective grit. All around us we see evidence of neighbors helping neighbors, and we’re thankful to be able to contribute to that effort. Napa Valley is truly an extraordinary place and we are proud to be able to invest deeply in the well-being of those who live and work here,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the Napa Valley Vintners, stated in the announcement.

Napa Valley Vintners, formed in 1944, has a current membership of about 550, the group states. It’s invested more than $200 million in grants over the years. The grants come from its annual fundraiser – Auction Napa Valley. Because the event was cancelled earlier as the result of the pandemic, the grants announced Monday will come from the group’s “rainy day” fund.

Grant recipients

Aldea Inc. $635,000

Aldea Children & Family Services improves the lives of the people they serve by providing professional behavioral interventions, child welfare and family support services in a manner that respects and supports the dignity and individuality of each person.

Queen of the Valley Foundation: $550,000

With this grant, the Queen of the Valley hospital will increase capacity of their Level 111 trauma center by with 7 micro beds to serve as infectious disease isolation units, create two isolated units for those awaiting diagnostic results, and disinfecting robot dedicated to the trauma center.

Collabria Care: $500,000

Collabria Care is committed to providing professional healthcare, expert resources and compassionate support to individuals and their loved ones experiencing the transitions of aging, serious illness or facing the end of life.

Mentis: $450,000

The Mentis mission is to provide affordable, bi-lingual, and professional mental health services for people of all ages living in Napa County by servicing all demographic sectors.

Cope Family Center: $400,000

Cope’s mission is to empower parents, nurture children and strengthen communities by providing parents with the education, resources and support they need to raise children who thrive.

On the Move: $400,000

Co-creates culturally relevant programs with children, youth and adults that meaningfully contribute to the issues that meet their most pressing needs, including VOICES, Youth Leadership Academies, Parent University and LGBTQ Connection.

UpValley Family Centers: $400,000

UpValley Family Centers provides early childhood development programs, youth mentoring, guided referrals and application assistance, case management, legal services, civic engagement, emergency housing assistance, and other services toward self-sufficiency for up-valley Napa Valley residents.

St. Helena Hospital Foundation: $375,000

The Adventist Health Acute Stroke Ready Program will be the only stroke program in the upper Napa Valley. This program is targeted for lifesaving care for potential 2,600 residents who are at significant risk.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley: $350,000

Offers young people what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them, a safe environment where they can be themselves and have fun while participating in interesting and constructive activities.

NapaLearns: $275,000

Encourages the success of every student by providing resources, funding and thought leadership to help school district staff adopt innovations focused on the demands of the of the future.

Community Health Initiative Napa County: $250,000

CHI’s mission is to improve the health of children and their families residing in Napa County by improving access to healthcare services through health insurance enrollment, education, advocacy and resource support.

Napa Valley Education Foundation: $250,000

The mission of the Napa Valley Education Foundation is to support teachers, students and public schools to ensure all students are engaged and prepared for success in college, career and life

NEWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services: $245,000

NEWS is dedicated to providing safety, hope, healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

Planned Parenthood of Northern California: $230,000

Planned Parenthood provides clients with information to make well-informed decisions about sexuality, family planning and childbearing, with emphasis on teen pregnancy and STD-HIV prevention.

Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga: $200,000