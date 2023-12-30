Napa Valley Vintners makes 2024 board of directors appointments

The nonprofit Napa Valley Vintners association has announced the election of Cyril Chappellet as its board chair for 2024, according to a Dec. 20 release from the organization.

Chappellet is President and CEO of Chappellet Vineyard.

The organization also announced the election of Jaime Araujo, founder of Trois Noix as Vice Chair and Schatzi Throckmorton, proprietor of Relic Wine Cellars, as Secretary/Treasurer.

Members of the Napa Valley Vintners Board of Directors also serve as the Collective Napa Valley Board of Directors, along with community members William Cary, Steve Fink and Claire Stull.

