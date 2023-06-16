Napa Valley wine, beer taphouse Erosion reopens

Erosion, a wine-tasting and beer-tap company in St. Helena that closed in April, has reopened its doors.

The new owners include Erwin Tomas and his two brothers-in-law, Eloy Garcia and Jesus Delgado, the Napa Valley Register first reported. Tomas was Erosion’s former general manager and one of the co-founders of Erosion with Patrick Rue, who owned the business. Rue closed the shop in April and relocated to Southern California.

Erosion, which also sells food and ice cream, is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The business is located at 1234 Main St., St. Helena.