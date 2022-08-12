Napa Valley wine grape farmers set to get part of $2 million in climate education funding

Napa Valley Grapegrowers are set to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency to educate growers and producers on farm risk management and “climate smart” farm practices.

The trade group is among 16 organizations sharing the $2.2 million pool of funds for the grant.

“The federal funding for the Napa Valley Grapegrowers reaffirms that our district’s farmers are a national priority as we have been on the front lines of the climate crisis,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, in the announcement. “By providing our growers and producers with the necessary resources to ensure their crops are environmentally resilient, these funds will go a long way toward protecting our region’s world-class agricultural products against pests, diseases, drought, and climate change.”

The trade group said it has a membership of over 700 grapegrowers, vineyard owners, and associated businesses.