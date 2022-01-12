Napa Valley wine M&A firm partners with Pacific Northwest deal adviser

Andy Steinman has joined Global Wine Partners in St. Helena.

The company announcement stated Steinman’s firm, Ethos Wine Business Advisory, will form a partnership with Global Wine Partners. The effort will provide merger and acquisition, valuation, and consulting services to wine businesses in the Pacific Northwest.

Steinman from 2018 through last September was managing director of another wine industry M&A firm, Metis NW, according to his LinkedIn profile and that firm’s news releases. He managed its Oregon practice, which closed six transactions in 2021, Global Wine Partners stated.

He is also a financial partner in Oregon’s Walter Scott Winery and Le Pigeon and Canard restaurants.

“We are excited to begin this year with a new colleague in an important wine industry market. We feel there is real synergy because of our shared values of providing the best possible service to our clients; characterized by straight talk, wine industry expertise, and a commitment to confidentiality,” said Carol Collison of Global Wine Partners.