Napa Valley wine trade group donates $60,000 more to farmworker coronavirus vaccination effort

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation has donated $60,000 in support of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Donations were contributed through a matching grant program, with the farmworker foundation and an anonymous donor matching donations dollar for dollar, the foundation stated.

The fundraising campaign’s success was made possible through the outpouring of monetary support from donors within the farmworker foundation and Napa Valley Grapegrowers communities. This donation follows an earlier $10,000 contribution when the vaccine clinic first opened, making the farmworker foundation’s total gift over $70,000 to date.

In July, the farmworker foundation and grower trade group jointly funded the pilot program of hospital foundation’s mobile testing unit, which since then has successfully provided nearly 15,000 in-the-field COVID-19 tests for vineyard and winery workers.