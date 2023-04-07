Napa Valley winemaker Ashley Hepworth sets up own consultancy

Ashley Hepworth, former winemaker at Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena, has launched Ashley Hepworth Wine Consulting, also located in St. Helena.

Hepworth began worked at Joseph Phelps as an intern in 1999, then progressed to cellar lab technician, enologist, associate winemaker, and then winemaker, where she led the team for 15 years.

Hepworth also works with her husband, Greg Scheinfeld, the founder of Uproot. The announcement stated she plans to launch her own label later this year.

In addition to holding a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in chemistry from Fort Lewis College, Hepworth also received her winemaking certificate from the Viticulture and Enology Department at UC Davis.