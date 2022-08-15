Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars adds culture, talent development executive

Gina Charbonneau has been hired as vice president of culture and talent development for Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gina to the Cakebread family. I am confident that her personable spirit and knowledge will be a great addition to our company culture,” stated Mike Jaeger, president and CEO in the announcement.

Charbonneau served as executive vice president, People Operations at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, where she began her career in the wine industry in 2008. She earned her bachelors degree at California State University, Chico and her master’s degree in Human Resources and Organization Development from University of San Francisco.

Founded in 1972 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, the winery is known for its chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon wines. The vintner makes 18 wines in total, with nine distributed nationally.