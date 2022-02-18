Napa Valley winery Chappellet Vineyard hires client services director

Oscar Riveiro Woolsey is the new director of client services for Chappellet Vineyard based in St. Helena.

The Napa Valley-based winery stated that Woolsey will oversee all client-facing services at Chappellet, including its wine club, events program, concierge services, and the winery’ tasting room on Pritchard Hill.

The winery stated Woolsey began career as a section manager for the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey Group in London before going on to be general manager for the Villa Virginia Hotel in Chile’s Maipo Valley. He later became hospitality manager for Ehlers Estate in the Napa Valley, director of retail sales for Luna Vineyard and most recently as direct to consumer manager for all of the PlumpJack Group’s winery operations.

“The future of Chappellet, and wineries like ours, is dependent on building meaningful, enduring relationships with our customers,” said Managing Director David Francke. “This requires having a client-centric culture that cultivates and values these relationships. As with our viticulture and winemaking programs, we are always striving to evolve, improve and raise the bar to new heights. Oscar is a leader, a strategic thinker and a consummate ambassador, with a wealth of experience in luxury goods, hospitality, events and fine wine.”