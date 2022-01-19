Napa Valley winery Davis Estates promotes Jessica Link to president

Jessica Link has been promoted from general manager to president of family-owned Davis Estates in Calistoga, the Napa Valley-based company announced.

“Jessica’s innovative leadership style is perfectly aligned with the future direction of Davis Estates,” stated proprietor Mike Davis. “She has a proven five-year history building us from the new kids on the block to a recognized and respected Napa Valley Luxury Winery and we are excited to see what plans she has in store for our future.”

Link started her career path as one of the first three graduates from Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University. Before joining Davis Estates, she worked at Beringer Vineyards, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards and Robert Young Estate Winery.

“It’s rare that we get to work in a field and with a company that we are truly passionate about, and I’m lucky to say that it is definitely the case for me. I am excited to work with the family and this dedicated team to continue building on this trajectory of excellence,” Link stated in the announcement.

The Davis Estates portfolio includes Davis Estates and Phase V Labels.