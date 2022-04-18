Napa Valley winery Goosecross Cellars acquired by new owners

Yountville’s Goosecross Cellars has been acquired by Dave and Christi Ficeli in Napa Valley.

Sale of the 11-acre Goosecross Cellars estate will see its transition into a family-owned, boutique winery, “realizing a long-held dream for the husband and wife duo,” the announcement stated. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Bill Nancarrow remains winemaker.

Goosecross Cellars was first established in 1985 by Ray and Pat Gorsuch and subsequently sold to a family investment group in 2013. Christi Ficeli managed the estate for the next eight years.

The most recent sale of the property occurred in last fall 2021 but was announced Friday.

Christi Ficeli worked in brand management role at E&J Gallo Winery. In addition to Gallo, her experience included sales roles within Coors Brewing Company. Dave Ficeli also began his wine career at Gallo and later assumed senior management roles in marketing and operations at Beringer-Blass Wine Estates (now Treasury), Jackson Family Wines and in a separate family wine enterprise, Cellar D Wines, among others.