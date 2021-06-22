Napa Valley winery Mayacamas Vineyards chooses national sales manager

Jaimee Anderson has been appointed national sales manager for Mayacamas Vineyards in the Napa Valley.

The company stated that Anderson, who is based in Los Angeles, will focus on managing markets within the United States focused primarily on California, the South and the Midwest.

She previously worked in multiple Michelin-starred restaurants including Le Gabriel, where she was wine director for the two-star restaurant. Prior to that, she was the beverage director for Wolfgang Puck’s CUT in Beverly Hills. The winery stated she made the switch from restaurant to sales in 2019 as Western regional sales manager for Heitz Cellar.

She has achieved her advanced level certification and continues to work towards her master sommelier diploma in the European Court of Master Sommeliers.