Napa Valley winery Memento Mori names client relations manager

Travis Retherford is the new client relations manager for Memento Mori winery in Napa Valley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Travis to our team,” stated founder Hayes Drumwright. “His strong industry background, extensive hospitality experience, and incredible palate make him a fantastic fit for Memento Mori.”

Originally from Missouri, Retherford previously worked at James Cole, Farm Collective NV, Tank Garage, Pride and Aonair.