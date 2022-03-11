Napa Valley winery Opus One picks sales reps for Southwest, Southeast

LOpus One winery in Napa Valley hires Laura Trisnadi as Southwest States Division manager, and Frank Markovich as Southeast States Division Manager.

Trisnadi comes from five years with Jackson Family Wines, where she was responsible for California, Arizona and Oregon, according to Opus One. Prior to that, she was a key account manager for wholesaler Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, the winery stated.

Markovich previoiusly was Southeast Division manager for Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga. Before that, he was the Southeast regional sales manager for V2 Wine Group and Grgich Hills Estate, dating back to October 2009.

Opus One is a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands. Its products are distributed in all 50 states and in 90 countries around the world, the company stated.