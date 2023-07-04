Napa Valley winery Simon Family Estate appoints new director of sales

Josh Kretchmer has been appointed new director of sales for Simon Family Estate with an initial focus on the company’s direct to consumer wine business.

Kretchmer has more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience, including nearly a decade in Napa Valley.

In addition to the direct to consumer aspect of his duties, Kretchmer will also oversee the company’s national sales.

“Josh’s diverse experience in the sales and hospitality space will be essential as we look to establish Simon Family Estate brand with discriminating wine consumers, restaurateurs and fine wine shops from coast-to-coast,” said Vintner-Owner, Sam Simon. “His natural enthusiasm for relationship building, telling our story and providing exceptional service will be invaluable to our ongoing success as a family-owned business.”

Kretchmer earned a Level 2 Certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust and a Level 1 from the Court of Master Sommeliers. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.