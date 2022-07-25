Napa Valley winery Trefethen names marketing executive

Kim Kulchycki has been appointed director of Marketing for Napa Valley-based Trefethen Family Vineyards.

“We are thrilled to have Kim Kulchycki join us at Trefethen and bring her skills and experience to help us communicate the authentic stories behind our estate grown wines,” CEO Jon Ruel stated in the announcement.

Kulchycki previously worked E. & J. Gallo, Constellation, Beam, BevMo!, Cline and Robert Mondavi, the company stated. She has an MBA in marketing from UC Davis where she graduated Cum Laude, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in philosophy from CSU Stanislaus.