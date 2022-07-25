Subscribe

Napa Valley winery Trefethen names marketing executive

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 25, 2022, 2:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Kim Kulchycki has been appointed director of Marketing for Napa Valley-based Trefethen Family Vineyards.

“We are thrilled to have Kim Kulchycki join us at Trefethen and bring her skills and experience to help us communicate the authentic stories behind our estate grown wines,” CEO Jon Ruel stated in the announcement.

Kulchycki previously worked E. & J. Gallo, Constellation, Beam, BevMo!, Cline and Robert Mondavi, the company stated. She has an MBA in marketing from UC Davis where she graduated Cum Laude, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in philosophy from CSU Stanislaus.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette