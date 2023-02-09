Napa Valley winery Trefethen promotes Kenny to marketing exec

Tiffany Kenny has been promoted to vice president of marketing and consumer sales at Trefethen Family Vineyards in Napa Valley.

“Tiffany has established herself as a key member of our leadership team, and this promotion reflects our confidence in her ability to have an even greater impact on our business going forward. Her marketing acumen will allow us to enhance the communication of our iconic brand across all channels, and we expect her to discover synergies across the other departments under her management, including our superlative hospitality programs,” CEO Jon Ruel stated.

She joined Trefethen in 2021 as director of consumer sales and hospitality and has been responsible for the winery’s direct-to-consumer sales channels, including the tasting room, wine club, telesales and e-commerce, as well as the hospitality programs at the estate, the company stated. In her new role, she will also oversee all consumer and trade marketing, and public relations.

Her other previous positions include as an integrated wine marketing consultant for Ensemble Marketing Group and as director of sales and marketing for Signorello Estate and director of consumer sales for Acumen Wines. She spent 12 years working for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, where she was the director of consumer sales and marketing for Patz & Hall in Napa Valley.

Kenny holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Business Management from the University of Phoenix.