Napa Valley winery Wheeler Farms names new leadership

St. Helena winery Wheeler Farms has announced a new leadership team, including Philip O’Conor as general manager, Tom Harder as executive chef and Emily Buller as curator of gardens and farm ambassador.

They join Patrick Memmott, director of Sales and Brand Ambassador at Wheeler Farms since 2018, the winery stated.

“We are extremely pleased for Philip, Tom, and Emily to lead our Hospitality House at Wheeler Farms,” said Bart Araujo, co-founder and managing partner. “Their collective enthusiasm for wine and culinary hospitality, experience working with world-class brands from Napa, Sonoma and beyond, as well as their education and relevant credentials, will help us raise the bar for our guests at Wheeler Farms.”

O’Conor has worked in restaurants, hotels, and wineries in Europe and the U.S., including G & C Lurton Vineyards’ Grand Cru chateaus in Margaux and Pauillac, as well as their Sonoma winery, Trinité Estate, the Greenbrier Inn, and most recently Handwritten Wines and Jessup Cellars in Yountville, where he served as the director and vice president of Marketing and Digital Experience. O’Conor is a Certified Sommelier recognized by the Court of Master Sommeliers and holds a WSET Diploma, the company stated. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Humanities from the University of Colorado, followed by an MBA from INSEEC Bordeaux International Wine Institute and a certificate in Digital Marketing Strategies from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Harder oversees the culinary program at the winery. He has worked at Cindy Pawlcyn’s Mustards Grill in the Napa Valley as executive sous chef. Earlier in his career he worked at the Michelin- and Gourmeo-rated restaurant Lotus Root in Belgium as well as cooking at numerous stages in Europe. He earned his culinary arts diploma from Le Cordon Bleu.

Buller founded Small Table Farms after serving as the pastry chef at Roland Passot’s La Folie in San Francisco. She graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America–Hyde Park with a culinary arts and management degree.