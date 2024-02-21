Napa Valley winetech eCellar names its 1st chief operating officer

eCellar, maker of sales management software for wineries, hired Tracy McArdle as its first chief operating officer.

McArdle comes to the Calistoga-based technology developer of direct-to-consumer sales and customer-resource-management technology from 18 years in executive roles at a winery and financial institutions.

Trained in business information systems, McArdle worked in data programming at two Chicago banks for several years, including nearly three as an assistant vice president and senior business analyst in risk infrastructure for LaSalle Bank Corp. In 2008 she moved to Napa Valley and joined Yountville’s Good Life Wine Collective as general manager for the maker of DTC-centric Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Winesbrands.

“The eCELLAR platform empowered the Good Life Wine Collective to take Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Wines and exceed expectations in a very competitive Napa Valley hospitality industry," McArdle said in the Feb. 5 news release.

McArdle is a member of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Paul Thienes started Missing Link Networks, doing business as eCellar, in 1999. The software is designed to manage point-of-sale operations, wine club and e-commerce, email campaigns, multi-location inventory management, reservations and reporting.