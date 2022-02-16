Napa Valley’s Acre Wines appoints new GM, sales manager

Kent FitzGerald has been appointed as general manager and national sales manager for Acre Wines in the Napa Valley.

The announcement stated FitzGerald will oversee a portfolio including Acre, One Acre and Old Lodge, which was added recently.

“After having had the great pleasure of working with Kent for many years at The Henry Wine Group, I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring our shared experiences full circle at Acre Wines,” said Mike Henry, owner, Acre Wines. “A demonstrated leader with a heart of gold, Kent is a tremendous addition to our team. Talley and I are honored to have him in the driver’s seat with us as we navigate this business and continue to uphold the values of top quality wine production, strong partnerships, and integrity that came to define my dad’s legacy in the industry.”

Acre co-founder Dave Becker planted the first vine in 2002. Mike and Talley Henry purchased the winery from the founders in 2017.