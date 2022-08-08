Napa Valley’s Arrow&Branch breaking ground on new winery

Arrow&Branch plans to start construction this month on its new estate winery, located in the Oak Knoll American Viticultural Area.

The project will be at the 10-acre L’attitude Vineyard along Highway 29 in Napa Valley, at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains, the vintner announced Monday. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Aug. 12.

“Our building plans were delayed by the pandemic, but we are now moving full-speed ahead. This will be the new home of Arrow&Branch, including a hospitality area for visitors’ tastings,” said Steve Contursi, who owns the winery with his wife, Seanne.

The new winery is permitted to produce 30,000 gallons of wine annually, or about 12,500 9-liter cases of wine. It expected to be in operation in August 2023, in time for the next harvest.

The Contursi family began piecing together land for a winery in 2008 with the purchase of a 3.5-acre vineyard in the Coombsville appellation. They added another 1.5 contiguous acres in 2011 as well as sourcing of grapes from four Napa Valley vineyards. In 2020, they acquired the L’attitude Vineyard from Bob and Joni Williamson, producers of Ideology Cellars wines.

Arrow&Branch currently makes its wine and hosts visitors at Brasswood Cellars in St. Helena.

Arrow&Branch’s flagship wine is Right Bank Bordeaux Blend, which features estate cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon and a sauvignon blanc. Other labels include single-vineyard cabernet sauvignon wines from Beckstoffer Dr. Crane Vineyard, Vine Hill Ranch Vineyard and, as of the 2024 release, from Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard.

The new winery is designed by San Francisco-based Taylor Lombardo Architects. The general contractor is Nordby Construction of Santa Rosa. The cost of the project was not disclosed.