Napa Valley’s Bouchaine Vineyards names operations director, hires assistant winemaker

Erik Goodmanson has been promoted from associate winemaker to director of operations at Bouchaine Vineyards in Napa Valley, overseeing the 104-acre estate.

With the promotion, Emily Wiemer has been hired as assistant winemaker after spending three years as enologist at Three Sticks Winery in Sonoma, according to Bouchaine. In her new role, Wiemer will work with Chris Kajani, general manager and winemaker, to oversee winemaking across Bouchaine’s portfolio of cool-climate, estate-driven wines

Goodmanson was hired at Bouchaine in 2015 as assistant winemaker and was promoted to associate winemaker the following year. The company stated that prior to that, he held positions at Carneros-based Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Rutherford-based Staglin Family Vineyards.

Prior to Three Sticks, Wiemer worked several international harvests at wineries such as Marchesi Antinori in Tuscany, Vilafonté in South Africa and Cantine Nervi in Piedmont. In Sonoma County, she worked with both Gloria Ferrer and Marcassin.

Wiemer and Goodmanson are graduates of the viticulture and enology program at UC Davis.

“We are proud to have a winemaking team that has been mentored and trained at some of Napa and Sonoma’s most prominent estates,” said Bouchaine proprietor and President Tatiana Copeland.