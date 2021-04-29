Napa Valley’s Brandlin Winery changes name

Brandlin Winery, located on Mount Veeder above Napa Valley, announced it will be renamed Brandlin Estate.

“As Brandlin Estate approaches the quarter century mark under our stewardship, we felt that this name change was an appropriate and meaningful way to honor our continuation of the Brandlin family’s legacy, while underscoring our commitment to making luxury estate-grown wines on Mount Veeder,” states Dan Zepponi, the president and CEO of Two Estates Wine Collective, which owns Brandlin Estate on Mount Veeder, along with Cuvaison winery on the Napa Valley side of the Los Carneros appellation.

Along with the name change, the company announced a revamp of Brandlin’s website and labeling, timed to be released next month with release of its 2018 Brandlin Estate Mount Veeder cabernet sauvignon.

The winery has a 150-year history with two families. In the 1870s, the Brandlin family emigrated from Switzerland. In 1926, Henry Brandlin added wine growing to the list of family businesses when the first vines were planted at Brandlin Estate.

In 1998, the Brandlin family sold the 170-acre property to Two Estates Wine Collective, formerly known as Cuvaison Estate Wines. Cuvaison’s owners, the Schmidheiny family, like the Brandlins hail from Switzerland and are a multigenerational family of winegrowers.