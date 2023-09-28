Napa Valley’s Brasswood Winery Estate appoints client wine specialist

Napa County’s Brasswood Winery Estate has appointed Emilie Lariviere as head of the winery’s new Sommelier Tasting Experience.

As a private client wine specialist, Lariviere will be responsible for selecting and organizing wine tastings, cave tours, and vineyard experiences for Brasswood members and guests, according to a news release.

Lariviere is a certified sommelier with a Master's Degree in Wine and Beverage Management from The Culinary Institute of America.