Napa Valley’s Bravante Vineyards names Mabel Ojeda new winemaker

Chilean-born Mabel Ojeda is the new winemaker at Bravante Vineyards, growing wine grapes on Howell Mountain in Napa Valley.

The announcement states Ojeda has worked at wineries in Australia, Austria, Chile, France, Switzerland, South Africa and Napa Valley. Her most recent position was an assistant winemaker for Clos Du Val, also in Napa Valley.

At Bravante, she will work with consulting winemaker Phillip Titus.

“What the Bravantes have created on Howell Mountain is remarkable,” Ojeda stated. “It is thrilling to be able to work with such exceptional fruit from one of the world’s most unique and important AVAs.”

Ojeda earned her bachelor’s degree in food engineering from Universidad Austral de Chile and worked her first harvest in New Zealand in 2011.

Bravante Vineyards was founded in 1996 by George and Nancy Bravante.