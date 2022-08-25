Napa Valley’s Burgess Cellars names estate director

Garrett Hales has been hired as estate director by Burgess Cellars, a Napa Valley winery founded by Tom Burgess in 1972 and acquired by the Lawrence Wine Estates in 2020.

“We’re very excited to welcome such an incredible talent to Burgess,” stated Lawrence managing partner Carlton McCoy Jr. “Garrett has a deep knowledge of luxury hospitality, from Michelin-starred restaurants to Napa Valley, and understands how to seamlessly blend creating those guest experiences for Burgess while upholding the winery’s roots and mission.”

Hales was captain and sommelier at The French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, the winery stated, and has held various other roles at wineries such as JUSTIN and Hearst Ranch Winery in Paso Robles.

He graduated from the University of Colorado in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. Post-graduation, he pursued a sommelier certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers, which he received in 2016.