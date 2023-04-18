Napa Valley’s Cakebread Cellars appoints new winemaker Niki Williams

Cakebread Cellars has appointed Niki Williams as its new winemaker.

“Her great energy, passion for terroir, and extensive experience in bringing out the best result in every step from vineyard to bottle make her an excellent choice to continue our winery’s legacy of creating the highest quality wines,” Vice President of Operations Aaron Fishleder said.

Williams was most recently winemaker at Foley Food and Wine Society’s Chateau St. Jean. Before that Williams worked at Constellation Brands’ Prisoner Wine Company and the Schlatter family’s Merryvale.

Cakebread Cellars said Williams brings an approach that elevates quality, consistency, and sustainability, which aligns with the winery’s longtime values over the past 50 years.

“I am delighted to join the winemaking team at Cakebread Cellars,” Williams said. “The winery’s rich history and commitment to quality and sustainability made this winery an exceptionally intriguing destination.”