Napa Valley’s Cakebread Cellars hires marketing, sales executive

Laura Webb is the new vice president of marketing and sales for Rutherford-based Cakebread Cellars.

Webb began work in the role last month, the winery announced.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to the Cakebread family. I am confident that she will be a great addition to our team," stated Mike Jaeger, winery president and CEO. "Laura's experience in the industry and background in consumer marketing aligns perfectly with the direction our Cakebread family is headed in and we can't wait to see how she helps us grow."

Previously, Webb spent nearly a decade at Kentucky spirits and wine company Brown-Forman Corporation and for the last 10 years managed a consulting firm. Webb’s experience includes brands and portfolios such as Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Beaulieu Vineyards, McBride Sisters and Sonoma-Cutrer.

Cakebread was founded in 1973 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, whose sons Bruce and Dennis own the winery today. The portfolio includes 18 wines, with nine distributed nationally.