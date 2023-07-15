Napa Valley’s Cakebread Cellars names new chief financial officer

Cakebread Cellars has hired Michael W. Thomas as its chief financial officer, effective Wednesday.

Thomas joins the Napa Valley winery with more than a decade of experience leading financial departments at family-owned wineries, most recently at Foley Family Wines and Rutherford Wine Company, according to Cakebread’s announcement.

He has also held senior management roles at several wine and consumer packagd goods brands, including E. & J. Gallo Winery, which has a number of North Coast holdings, and Krave Pure Foods and Smashmallow, both of which started in Sonoma Valley. In those roles, Thomas led cross-functional teams in sales, marketing and production, working on new product innovations, budget revamping, product-line rationalization and market strategy.

“I am thrilled to bring my experience with family-owned wineries and passion for wine to an organization with such a deep-rooted history in Napa,” Thomas said in the news release. “Cakebread is an iconic family winery with over 50 years in Napa Valley, and I can’t wait to build on everything that they’ve achieved for a successful future.”

Thomas earned an MBA with dual concentrations in finance and marketing from the UC Davis Graduate School of Management. He holds a Level 4 diploma in global wine and spirits from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, and is currently pursuing a degree in enology from Las Positas College School of Viticulture & Enology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Cakebread family,” said Mike Jaeger, Cakebread Cellars president and CEO, in the announcement.