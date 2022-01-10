Napa Valley’s Cakebreak winery names new CFO, hospitality executive

Napa Valley’s Cakebread Cellars has announced a new chief financial officer and a key direct-to-consumer executive.

Rich Archer was hired as new chief financial officer, and Misty Roudebush Cain as vice president of direct to consumer and hospitality.

Archer joined the Cakebread team on Monday. He was CFO of Wente Family Estates from 2003 to 2008 and most recently as the CEO at Bloom Farms, a San Francisco-based cannabis company. He is a graduate of Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

Roudebush Cain most recently was director of marketing and member services of St. Supéry winery. Prior to joining that Napa Valley’s winery in 2015, Roudebush Cain held several positions in wine club, hospitality, e-commerce and events while employed by Chalk Hill and B.R. Cohn wineries in Sonoma County, the winery stated.

“We are thrilled to welcome two innovative and knowledgeable team members to our Cakebread family as we enter the new year. These positions are crucial to our success and I am confident they will be strong additions to our company,” stated Mike Jaeger, winery president and CEO.

Cakebread was established more than 45 years ago by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, whose sons, Bruce and Dennis, own the winery today. Its portfolio includes a chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and cabernet sauvignon with 18 wines in total, with nine distributed nationally.