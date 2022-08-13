Napa Valley’s Crimson Wine Group reports Q2 sales increase

Crimson Wine Group of Napa on Wednesday reported second-quarter net sales for the last quarter at $18 million, which was a 3.5% increase from the same three-month period in 2021, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crimson, which owns Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa and Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, experienced much of the sales growth in its direct-to-consumer sales channel. That segment increased by $859,000 during the three months that ended on June 30 compared to the same period last year.

The company in its filing noted that online sales “remained elevated over pre-pandemic levels but declined from the highs of 2020 with consumers returning to traditional channels, including tasting rooms, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality locations.”

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.