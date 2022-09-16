Napa Valley’s Cuvaison Estate hires hospitality manager

Sylvie Tannhauser is the new hospitality manager for Cuvaison Estate, a Napa Valley winery which said Tannhauser’s immediate task will be overseeing a redesigned and expanded Tasting Salon at its 400-acre in the Los Carneros region.

“As a winery that has always taken pride in providing a world-class hospitality experience, we are thrilled to have Sylvie join our team,” said Estate Director Brendan Finley. “Not only will her knowledge and expertise further elevate our winery experiences, as a sommelier and a wine educator, she will be able to share our story in fun and exciting ways while establishing deeper, more meaningful relationships with our club members and customers.”

The family-owned company stated she began her career in the French Tourist office, and in 2010 relocated to the United States, working at Brickell Travel in Miami. Her move to Napa Valley lead to jobs at Napa Valley estates including Cakebread and most recently Domaine Chandon.

Tannhauser is a Certified Sommelier, holds the WSET III Advanced certification, a Wine Business Management certification from Sonoma State University, and is a Master of Champagne through the Wine Scholars Guild. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in global communications strategy from ESICAD College.