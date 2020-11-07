Napa Valley’s Cuvaison picks estate director; Santa Rosa’s Summit Technology Group names ops exec; more North Bay professionals news

Brendan Finley has been chosen to be estate director Cuvaison Estate Wines in the Napa Valley.

Finley will oversee the company’s front-of-the-house team and will manage all aspects of the luxury winery experience for both Cuvaison and Brandlin, including the Cuvaison Tasting Room, wine clubs for both wineries, and consumer and club events, the winery stated.

Before joining Cuvaison Estate Wines, Finley spent nine years as the EVP of hospitality operations and DTC at Wente Family Estates, the company stated.

Prior to joining the wine industry, Finley worked Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Bacara Resort and Spa, and at the Rancho Las Palmas Resort.

—

Jeffery Lindenmuth

Jeffery Lindenmuth, executive editor of Whisky Advocate, will become executive editor of magazine Wine Spectator at the end of this year. Thomas Matthews is stepping down as executive editor, according to the parent company, M. Shaken Communications, which has offices in Napa and Pennsylvania.

Lindenmuth joined M. Shanken Communications in 2000 as a contributing editor on wine and spirits at Food Arts magazine, a lifestyle trade publication for chefs and other food professionals. In 2016, he was named executive editor of Whisky Advocate.

M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.

—

Kenny Cotton

Kenny Cotton has been promoted to part owner and vice president of operations for Summit Technology Group in Santa Rosa.

Cotton joined the company 17 years ago and has advanced from a hands-on technician to project manager to general manager, progressively gaining more responsibility and playing a key leadership role, the company stated.

Lesley Soekland

Also, Lesley Soekland has been hired by Summit Technology Group’s renewables project manager.

The company stated that Soekland comes to Summit Technology Group with over 16 years of construction industry experience, seven of those within the solar industry. She will be bringing her solar experience to Summit to assist in the company’s goal of growing our renewables division.

Her educational experience includes a bachelor’s degree in engineering as well as an MBA.

—

Jeannie Calverley (Mariah Smith photo)

Jeannie Calverley, RDA, MAOD, has joined the North Coast Association of Health Underwriters board of directors.

Currently, Calverley works at Providence St Joseph Health as the Northern California Regional Director of Employer and Broker Relations. She obtained her AA at Santa Rosa Junior College, and her Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree at Sonoma State University. She is a recent graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa (LSR 35) and has also recently joined the LSR Steering Committee.

—

Jeri Hansen

Jeri Hansen and David Gouin have been named to Redwood Credit Union board of directors. Both are associate board members.

David Gouin

Gouin has served as a volunteer on the credit union’s Supervisory Committee since 2008, as part of the team that oversees the institution’s audit function. Gouin has over 30 years of public service experience with the county of Sonoma and cities of Vacaville, and Santa Rosa, and currently serves as director of Santa Rosa Housing and Community Services, the credit union stated.

—

John McCaull

John McCaull, who joined Sonoma Land Trust in 2013 as land acquisition program manager , has been promoted to land acquisition director.

McCull, an attorney and former lobbyist, has managed projects such as the Sonoma Developmental Center and McCormick Ranch, and coordinated the Land Trust’s advocacy for funding measures, like AA for the Bay and M for Sonoma County Parks, the group stated. He replaces Wendy Eliot who recently retired after 21 years.