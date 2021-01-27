Napa Valley’s Dalla Valle Vineyards names 2nd-generation winemaker

Napa Valley winery Dalla Valle Vineyards has named Maya Dalla Valle as winemaker.

Previously director of the estate, she is succeeding her mother and vintner, Naoko Dalla Valle, who will continue to consult and oversee other aspects of the operation, the winery announced Wednesday. Andy Erickson will continue as consulting winemaker.

“Dalla Valle is not only my family’s legacy, but it is also my home,” said Maya Dalla Valle in the news release. “It’s an honor to carry out my parents’ life’s work into a second generation, where I am given the opportunity to incorporate my own vision while preserving the values that started our family’s journey.”

She learned winemaking at noted producers before joining the family business in 2017. She earned a master’s degree in viticulture and enology from Cornell University, and a Master of Business and Science in vineyard and winery management from Bordeaux Sciences Agro. She trained in winemaking at European vintners Ornellaia e Masseto, Bodegas Rolland, Pétrus and Château Latour.

“Maya is a talented winemaker whose great instincts and unique ideas will herald a new era for our winery,” said Naoko Dalla Valle.

The winery said Maya Dalla Valle will will continue its legacy of terroir-driven wines. Among her changes so far are Biodynamic viticultural techniques and a project with Ornellaia in Italy.

Naoko and her late husband, Gustav Dalla Valle, in 1986 started the winery, located on the eastern hillsides of the Oakville appellation.