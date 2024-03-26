Napa Valley’s Darioush winery picks Daou executive as president

Darioush winery has a new president with executive experience at one of the nation’s hottest luxury wine brands as well as with some of the North Coast’s notable vintners.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2944249&lat=38.367632&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Chris Avery comes to the Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon specialist from the Daou Vineyards, a wine operation in the Paso Robles area of California’s Central Coast that Australia-based Treasury Wine Estates purchased late last year for $1 billion. Avery had come to Daou in early 2021 as senior vice president and was promoted to president of the company’s Patrimony Estate winery a year later. Earlier this year, Avery was named Daou’s executive vice president of global sales and trade marketing.

Before Daou, Avery was vice president of sales and marketing at exclusive Napa Valley winery Opus One and held national-sales leadership roles at Hundred Acre Wine Group and Jordan Vineyard & Winery.

“Chris has decades of experience working with iconic wine brands that are household names for lovers of luxury, high-end cabernet sauvignon,” said proprietor Darioush Khaledi in the announcement Monday. “He joins our highly dynamic, long-tenured team of senior managers, including our daughter Sally, and will continue to evolve the Darioush brand and embrace our mission of creating unparalleled wine, and delivering one-of-a-kind hospitality experiences to our guests.”

Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi founded the winery in 1998.

.