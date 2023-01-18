Napa Valley’s Davis Estates selects new winemaker from its own ranks

Walter Leiva has been promoted to winemaker for Davis Estates near Calistoga.

The family-owned winery sits on property extending from Silverado Trail on the Napa Valley floor up into the eastern hills.

"Walter's innovative thinking and winemaking style is perfectly aligned with the future direction of Davis Estates," said founder and owner Mike Davis. "He expertly blends traditional winemaking techniques with modern technology and we are excited to see how Walter expands his impact with this well deserved new title."

Leiva first joined the company’s winemaking team in 2016.

The portfolio includes Davis Estates and Phase V labels.