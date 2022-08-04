Napa Valley’s Domaine Carneros selects new vineyard manager

Tim Rowe has been appointed vineyard manager of Domaine Carneros, located entirely within the Carneros appellation straddling Napa and Sonoma counties.

He succeeds Alberto Zamora, who is retiring after a 40-year career in the wine industry and nearly 11 years at the winery, according to the vintner.

“We benefited so much from the contributions of Alberto over the past decade, and as we look ahead, Tim is the ideal fit to take us into the future, building on a superb foundation,” stated CEO Remi Cohen.

The winery stated, Rowe, who graduated with an agricultural degree from the University of Missouri, worked with the vineyard management team run by Kirk Grace at the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in the Napa Valley.

Following that, he expanded his knowledge of California winegrowing regions working for LVMH, focusing on the 2,000 acres of vineyards for the Domaine Chandon and Newton brands. Next, joining the innovative Monarch Tractor team as its tenth employee working to introduce the world’s first electric self-driving tractor brought Rowe into the future of farming.

Domaine Carneros, founded in 1987, operates six estate vineyards totaling about 400 acres. Of that, 125 acres are planted to chardonnay, 225 acres to pinot noir and the remaining acres currently in development.