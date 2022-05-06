Napa Valley’s Duckhorn makes another Central Coast vineyard purchase

The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena announced Tuesday it bought a 289-acre ranch in the Paso Robles American Viticultural District to further source wine grapes from the Central Coast region.

Duckhorn, which became a publicly traded company last year, said the property has 265 acres of vineyard planted to cabernet sauvignon. That adds to its other investments along the Central Coast that already includes 82 acres of its estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan.

The wine company said the fruit will go into its Postmark and Decoy labels, the latter which continues to attract strong sales for the winery. The company reported for the second quarter that its overall net sales were $98.7 million, an increase of $15.1 million, or 18% versus the prior year period.

“There is a reason why Paso Robles has the most Cabernet Sauvignon acreage of any appellation in California outside of Napa Valley,” Alex Ryan, chief executive officer and president of The Duckhorn Portfolio, said in a statement.

“In addition to producing phenomenal Cabernet Sauvignon, the Paso Robles winemaking community has done a fantastic job of building global awareness for the region and its wines. Putting down roots in this acclaimed region is an important next step in our long-term vision.”