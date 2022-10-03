Napa Valley’s Duckhorn wine group reports drop in Q4 net income

The Duckhorn Portfolio reported on Wednesday net income of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter, which was a 27% decrease from the same time period in 2021.

Duckhorn, the St. Helena-based company that owns Kosta Browne in Sebastopol and Goldeneye in Mendocino County, did report that its net sales were $78 million, which was an increase of $7.1 million and 10% more than the fourth quarter last year.

For the overall fiscal year, its net sales were at $372.5 million, which was a 10.7% increase over the prior year.

The company provided guidance that the net sales for fiscal 2023 would be between $393 million and $401 million. It added that planned price hikes should offset the cost of inflation.

“Luxury continues to grow, albeit at a slightly slower rate than the previous periods,” said Alex Ryan, president and CEO at Duckhorn in a conference call with analysts.